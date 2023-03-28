Comedy festival that has been headlined by Amy Schumer, SNL cast members coming to Vancouver

Vancouver's park board has approved a plan to bring a three-day, outdoor comedy festival to Stanley Park later this year.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will take place from Sept. 15 to 17 at the Brockton Cricket Fields. The proposal approved by the board also includes a permit to serve alcohol to a crowd of up to 10,000 people.

The festival launched in Edmonton in 2021 and is expanding to additional Canadian cities this year. No lineup for the Vancouver shows has been released, but headliners at past festivals have included Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, Melissa Villaseñor, Donnell Rawlings, David Spade and Chelsea Handler. Ticket prices are expected to run from $69 to $399.

The plan for the festival is the first one approved since the park board lifted a moratorium on new commercial events in the city's parks.

"Large scale special events activate public spaces, foster community connectedness, and provide enriching cultural experiences," the proposal to the board said.

"The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival event represents a unique opportunity to showcase a diverse, inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy from local acts to headline talent."