A man and woman are in hospital after a vehicle struck them while they were waiting to cross the road.

Surrey RCMP said around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, two vehicles crashed in the middle of the intersection at 148 Street and Fraser Highway. The impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles straight towards the pedestrians.

"These things do happen in a spilt second," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko. "This is certainly a very sad and bad turn of events resulting from a vehicle collision."

The pedestrians, both 50 years old, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and have been taken to an area hospital.

Both drivers remained on scene and are co-operating with police.

Mounties do not believe alcohol and drugs are factors in the crash.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation and is asking anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to contact police at 604-599-0502.