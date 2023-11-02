Cloverdale Traditional School reopening Friday after annex fire

Classes were cancelled at an elementary school in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday after a fire broke out at an annex building.

The Surrey School District said quick work by firefighters limited the damage at Cloverdale Traditional School to an exterior wall of the annex, which is not attached to the main school building.

A message to parents posted on the school's website confirmed classes will be back in session on Friday.

"This afternoon, both the fire department and our district's facilities team conducted a thorough assessment of the entire school and determined that we can reopen tomorrow," principal Lara Robinson wrote in the message. "There is no smoke or fire damage in the main building of the school, and all of our classrooms are safe."

No one was injured as a result of the fire or the firefighting effort, according to officials.

The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service told CTV News that as of Thursday morning, it was unclear what caused the fire and whether the incident was suspicious.

In her message, Robinson thanked the Cloverdale Traditional School community for the "overwhelming support" staff received while dealing with the fallout from the fire.

"We recognize the disruption that today’s closure caused to all your schedules, and we really appreciate your support, cooperation, and patience as we worked through this situation," she wrote.