Cleanup continues after firefighting foam spills into B.C. creek

The cleanup and remediation continues in Abbotsford, B.C., after firefighting foam spilled into a creek, killing fish and other aquatic life.

For a second day, crews are working at Stoney Creek trying to minimize further environmental damage after firefighting foam was accidently released from a disconnected hose.

“I’m horrified that this has happened,” said Kelly Perrin, an Abbotsford resident and community activist.

The city said that the foam, called Phos-Chek, entered a storm drain and then the waterway, killing fish.

“I saw about five or six of the fish floating. They were dying. I was pretty sad,” said Abbotsford resident Sharon Houle.

“I expect everything died. Not only the fish, but the algae seemed to all have been killed,” said Perrin.

He estimates thousands of fish were lost, though the city has not provided any numbers.

Perrin said he first reported the incident to the city Wednesday evening, but says he did not see any cleanup crews until the next day.

“I’m extremely disappointed that the city did it and the city did not launch a competent emergency response to the toxic spill,” he said.

Perrin said he entered the creek initially to document what was happening, but later had concerns for himself when he returned home.

“I started to notice my legs were burning. I thought it was laundry soap I just went and washed it off. The stinging sensation has not left my legs since that event,” he said, adding that other people and their pets were also in the water after the spill happened.

Perrin said he’s frustrated that despite repeated attempts, no one would tell him the name of the foam until Friday morning.

“I asked the fireman on duty can you please show me the bottle from the truck of what you dumped down the drain. He refused to,” Perrin said.

No one from the City of Abbotsford was available for comment Friday, but the fire chief earlier told CTV News that the spill incident will be investigated.

“Now that we’ve realized that it’s occurred we’re working with city operations,” Chief Eric Peterson said.

“The City of Abbotsford is extremely apologetic that this has occurred and we want to remedy this as quickly as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, the city is working with federal and provincial officials on remediation efforts.

Abbotsford is installing special fencing to restrict access to the area from fish and other waterborne species.

“Fish and other water species will be monitored to further minimize any impact,” a release from the city said.

“A water treatment system is being set up at the park where water quality will be continuously monitored and treated. It will operate 24 hours a day and will take over the water testing and the vacuum and flush trucks removing remaining residue.”