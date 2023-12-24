City of Vancouver truck falls through wooden bridge

No one was injured, save for a wooden pedestrian bridge, during an “unfortunate incident” early Sunday morning, the City of Vancouver said.

A city maintenance vehicle fell through the bridge near Granville Island, photos posted to Reddit show. A small orange truck with a plow is seen lodged between the structure’s wood slats. A few of the beams behind the vehicle are partially unattached.

It was a “not so merry” Christmas Eve for that city worker, is how the post’s author put it.

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Vancouver said the truck has been removed from the bridge and the area has been temporarily fenced-off.

“The City is committed to ensuring public safety and is diligently working to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” it wrote.

“At this time, the exact details are under examination, and further information will be provided upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

The city asked for people to avoid the bridge and use alternate routes to get around the area.