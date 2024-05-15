2nd out-of-control wildfire approaches Fort Nelson, B.C.

The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.

On Tuesday evening, the BC Wildfire Service said the Patry Creek wildfire near Fort Nelson saw significant growth and extreme fire behaviour due to strong winds.

“As a result of this aggressive rate of spread and fire growth, the Patry Creek wildfire is now approximately 25 kilometres north of Fort Nelson,” said Ben Boghean, a BCWS fire behaviour specialist.

The Party Creek Fire is now estimated at 46,469 hectares in size.

BCWS does not believe the fire poses an immediate threat to Fort Nelson, but said conditions can rapidly change if the area receives strong northerly winds and more dry conditions.

The BCWS remains hopeful that the cooler and potentially wet weather expected on Wednesday will work in the crews favour.

“The threat of extreme fire behaviour returning to the region will remain,” a statement from BCWS says.

The fire service went on to say that heavy equipment and support staff are constructing guard north of the McConachie Agricultural area, tying in from the Fort Nelson River and working east to the pipeline bypass main line.

"If conditions allow, a planned ignition operation approximately 800 hectares in size will be conducted on the east side of Highway 77," BCWS's statement said.

“This operation is intended to remove unburnt fuel north of the Fort Nelson River and adjacent to Highway 77 to secure the travel corridor and Fort Nelson River Bridge.”

Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser said in a video on Tuesday that he remains optimistic with the reduced winds and limited growth of the Parker Lake fire.

“I’m pretty happy with what I’m seeing right now and if it stays like this we might be able to corral this beast,” said Fraser.

The most recent data from the BCWS shows the Parker Lake fire stands at 8,433 hectares in size.