VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver is opening two emergency response centres inside community centres in order to create more space for homeless residents to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The centres will be located downtown at the Roundhouse and Coal Harbour Community centres and will be open later this​ week. They will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be referral-only. The facility in Coal Harbour is already operational, and Roundhouse is expected to be open within the next few days.

"We understand this is an unprecedented use of our community centres, but deploying them in this way is critical to try to prevent the spread of the virus and mitigate the demand on our health care system," said city manager Sadhu Johnston in a statement.​

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said that the city's "top priority" must be protecting its most vulnerable citizens. He also addressed the residents of the Downtown Eastside directly and said if anyone got sick, there would be an "army of people working to keep you safe."

Stewart also said the city has boosted support for tenants and increased cleaning at publicly-managed single-room occupancy hotels (SROs).

"We are working with Vancouver Coastal Health on making sure privately-funded SROs increase hygiene access and help residents able to self-isolate in their rooms," he said.

The mayor also said the city is working with BC Housing to increase access to personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

With the Downtown Eastside Market closed to reduce community spread of the virus, Stewart said they are now trying to redeploy vendors to "help the community with physical distancing measures."

Eleven hand washing stations have been set up in the DTES, plus one in Oppenheimer Park.

There are have now been 659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., which includes 339 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.