It was an emotional day in a New Westminster courtroom Thursday as family of a man who was killed at a Christmas party seven years ago was forced the revisit the tragic circumstances of his death.

Bradley McPherson was 28 when he was shot in the back of the head execution-style at an after-hours gathering in Surrey on Christmas Eve of 2011.

The incident occurred after a trivial squabble during which the victim tried to stand up to someone who was disrespecting other at the party, the Crown told the court.

"He was protecting someone against a bully in all facets of that word," said Susan Simning, McPherson's mother.

Russell Bidesi was charged with second-degree murder in April 2013 while he was already in custody on a separate second-degree murder charge. He was convicted in McPherson's death last month.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, sobs could be heard as family members, including McPherson's sister, Mariah, read victim impact statements.

"My wedding day—I'd always pictured my big brother being there and giving the confirmation I picked someone good," she said.

Bidesi's conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. Crown prosecutors are asking that his parole eligibility be set between 15 and the maximum of 25 years, lawyers painting a picture of him as someone "as dangerous as a person as one could imagine."

The convicted killer has a long criminal history that also includes assault, manslaughter with a firearm and attempting to unlawfully cause bodily harm.

The defense, however, said Bidesi's behaviour stems from a troubled youth during which he turned to drugs. By the age of 18, his lawyer said, Bidesi was carrying a gun.

But the family said the thought of Bidesi one day walking free is unbearable.

"He doesn't deserve freedom," Simning said. "He doesn't deserve to breathe the same air we breathe or have any future."

McPherson had no criminal history. During the investigation, homicide detectives described him as a victim of circumstance who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Despite the anguish of losing him, his family is now trying to remember McPherson for who he was—a man full of life and love with a laugh that could fill a room.

"You miss those hugs," Simning said. "There's never and will never be another hug like that in any of our lives. He was our protector. He was always there."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro