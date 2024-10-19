Christine Boyle elected in Vancouver-Little Mountain

A Vancouver city councillor will officially be making the move to provincial politics to represent the newly formed Vancouver-Little Mountain riding.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Christine Boyle the winner before 8:30 p.m.

She defeated the B.C. Conservatives' John Coupar, a former Vancouver Park Board commissioner, who took 30.6 per cent of the vote as well as the B.C. Greens' Wendy Hayko, who won 7.5 per cent of the vote.

Boyle was first elected to city council in 2018 and again in 2022. As one of three councillors who are not part of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's ABC majority, she has been a vocal critic of the mayor and his party.

In making the move to provincial politics, she said she thought she would be better poised to address the issues facing Vancouverites from the legislature.

"I've been working really hard for six years on issues that matter across Vancouver, including housing and transportation and climate action,” Boyle told CTV News before the election.

“And I know that I can get more done as part of the team with David Eby and the B.C. NDP."

Boyle has been on leave from council during the campaign and a byelection will be held to replace her.