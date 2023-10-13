Chinese airline ordered to pay $200K to Vancouver employee for wrongful dismissal
For the second time this year, a Chinese airline has been ordered to pay a former Vancouver employee more than $200,000 for wrongful dismissal.
In January, the B.C. Supreme Court ordered China Southern Airlines to pay $208,053 to a 71-year-old former employee named Paul Chu. The judge in the case found that the company had been "abusive, unfair (and) cruel" in its efforts to find cause for Chu's termination or to induce him to resign.
On Wednesday, another judge expressed similar distaste for the airline's behaviour toward another wrongfully terminated employee, 57-year-old Zong Li Julie Zheng.
Justice Michael G. Thomas wrote that the company's treatment of Zheng "appears to be part of CSA’s ongoing process of terminating senior employees without notice," and awarded her a total of $208,832.75 in damages.
THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE FIRING
Unlike in the Chu case, China Southern Airlines appears to have not filed a defence in the Zheng case. Thomas' decision on damages follows a default judgment against the company in Zheng's favour.
According to the decision, Zheng moved from China to Canada with her family in 2002. She worked for Air China in Vancouver from 2004 to 2010, when she was recruited to join China Southern as the first employee in its Vancouver office.
In January 2018, the airline assigned a new general manager to the Vancouver branch, who began a "reorganization" of the office.
"In the reorganization, Ms. Zheng lost the accounts that she had developed, and (the new supervisor) instructed her to have no contact with her old accounts," Thomas' decision reads.
"She was required to obtain new clients. Her supervisory responsibilities ended and her role in sales and client development increased."
The airline cut Zheng's base salary, but she was able to earn it back – and more – by working overtime and recruiting new clients, according to the decision.
In January 2020, the company ordered her to attend a meeting with management, at which she was told she was under investigation and being placed on administrative leave. The reason for the investigation and leave was not explained to her.
The meeting left her "humiliated and shocked," according to Thomas. In the days that followed it, she would see her doctor and be placed on an urgent waitlist to see a psychiatrist. She would also continue receiving threatening communications from her employer.
"Ms. Zheng received a number of emails from CSA demanding the return of documents and threatening to search her home," the decision reads. "She continued to advise them that she did not have any of their documents."
When the company demanded that she attend a meeting on short notice to learn the results of the investigation, she told them she was ill and could not attend, providing a note from her doctor that said she should not work.
"CSA told Ms. Zheng that they had contacted her doctor and that the note only said that she had seen the doctor, not that she should not work (though this is clearly not what the note said)," Thomas' decision reads.
"CSA told Ms. Zheng if she did not come to the meeting, it would amount to her 'giving up (her) job.'"
She did not attend the meeting, and was fired two days later. Her termination letter said she had copied and sent out confidential company documents to third parties, according to the court decision. The airline would go on to make further demands that she return confidential documents and to accuse her of "financial irregularities."
When she saw a psychiatrist, Zheng was diagnosed with acute stress and PTSD symptoms from the sudden termination of her work.
"I find CSA’s investigation into Ms. Zheng’s conduct was a sham," Thomas' decision reads. "The determination that Ms. Zheng sent confidential information to third parties and was responsible for financial irregularities is unfounded."
DETERMINING THE AWARD
After her firing, Zheng looked for other work in the airline industry, particularly in her area of expertise – the Vancouver to China market.
"However, Ms. Zheng was unable to find any work," the decision reads.
"Travel agencies she had worked with while she was employed at CSA declined to provide her with letters of recommendation, and her inquiries about job opportunities were all declined. Ms. Zheng then discovered that CSA had communicated throughout the Vancouver travel industry that she had been fired."
Thomas described this behaviour as the airline "marr(ing) her reputation in a tight-knit industry without basis."
Zheng ended up retraining as a chef, and got a job as a pastry chef in February 2022. The judge's decision describes her job search and retraining as "commendable."
Taking this into account, along with Zheng's age, years of service to China Southern and the specificity of her job and expertise, Thomas determined that Zheng was entitled to a severance award equivalent to 20 months of pay.
At the time of her firing, Zheng was making $4,800 per month, meaning 20 months of pay would equate to $96,000.
Thomas also awarded her 20 months of her $55-per-month company-paid phone plan, for another $1,100, plus $1,666.67 for her annual $1,000 bonus pro-rated for 20 months. He also added $66.08 in special damages as compensation for software Zheng had to purchase as part of her employment.
That works out to a total of $98,832.75 in severance compensation.
The judge also awarded $35,000 in aggravated damages for the airline's breach of its duty of good faith and fair dealing in how it handled Zheng's firing.
"I find Ms. Zheng suffered from compensable depression and anxiety as a result of CSA’s breaches in the manner of her termination," the decision reads. "Ms. Zheng’s evidence, which I accept, is that she was humiliated and shocked following her termination. CSA’s conduct caused her to experience anxiety, have trouble eating and sleeping and suffer from suicidal thoughts. In light of her symptoms, her doctor prescribed her with antidepressant medication."
Finally, Thomas awarded $75,000 in punitive damages, aimed at "denunciation, deterrence and retribution" for China Southern's conduct.
"CSA’s conduct was highly blameworthy," the judge wrote. "It was abusive, planned and deliberate."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?
In an unprecedented order to civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City, the Israeli military gave 1.1 million Palestinians 24 hours to make up their minds to flee their homes.
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group nearly a week ago.
Canada issues updated travel advisory for southern Lebanon amid Israeli border clashes
Canadians are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel in southern Lebanon amid clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP looking for teens after $3K in fragrances stolen in Langford
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for two teenagers after thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen in Langford.
-
Comox Valley homeless population doubles since 2020: report
New data shows a huge jump in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Comox Valley. "They’re not just numbers. These are real people. They're parents, kids, family members, friends."
-
Fish farm giant Mowi suing former fisheries ministers for Discovery Islands closures
An international aquaculture giant is suing two former Canadian fisheries ministers for alleged damages from a federal decision to close fish farms in B.C.'s Discovery Islands region.
Calgary
-
Business groups, Alberta government applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups, energy companies and politicians celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Alpaca farm burns southwest of Calgary, killing nine animals
The owner of an alpaca farm south of Calgary is devastated after a deadly fire that killed eight of her animals and her beloved dog.
-
Petition asks for recall of Medicine Hat, Alta. mayor
A petition has been started in an effort to recall the mayor of a southern Alberta city.
Edmonton
-
Royal Alex becomes first Alberta hospital to bring back required masking
Health-care workers, contractors and patients now have to wear masks in some parts of the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender
The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.
-
'No direct threats' to Edmonton Jewish community but patrols stepped up: police
As war rages between Israel and Hamas roughly 10,000 kilometres away, police and the local public school board have increased security around places in the Alberta capital that are frequented by members of the Jewish community.
Toronto
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
Toronto-born Israeli reservist describes 'chaos' on frontlines of Gaza border
A Toronto-born Israeli reservist described the chaotic scenes on the frontlines of the Israel-Hamas war in an interview with CP24 on Friday.
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
-
Quebec and Ottawa sign $900-million housing agreement
The federal government will provide Quebec with $900 million for housing construction after reaching an agreement Friday under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
Winnipeg
-
'We should be ashamed as a city': group calls for Manwin Hotel shutdown
A large group of people assembled outside a downtown hotel to call for its closure Friday.
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
-
Youths face assault charges after fight in The Pas: RCMP
Two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old face assault charges after fight in The Pas on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
-
Man arrested after bear spraying two police officers, two store employees
A Saskatoon man was arrested Thursday evening after bear spraying four people, including two police officers.
-
Sask. man charged with murder following investigation
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a homicide that took place on Oct. 1 in Deschambault Lake.
Regina
-
Regina tattoo artists draw on Friday the 13th for good fortune
Friday the 13th is typically linked to misfortune, but in the tattoo industry it can be a day of good luck.
-
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
-
Eight children injured in two-vehicle collision near Sintaluta, Sask.: RCMP
Eight children and a driver were injured when the multi-passenger van they were travelling in collided with a truck on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday afternoon, RCMP said.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia's government to add long-term mental stress to workers compensation
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation that would allow citizens who suffer from prolonged mental stress to claim workers compensation.
London
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
-
London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
-
Intensifying conflict in Israel-Gaza prompts local safety concerns
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.