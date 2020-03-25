VANCOUVER -- The victim of a homicide in Chilliwack, B.C., has been publicly identified by investigators.

Stuart Schellenberg was found dead inside his home on Chapman Road in the Fraser Valley city last Thursday.

The body of the 38-year-old was found shortly before midnight at the house near Yale Road.

Details have not been provided on his cause of death or the circumstances in which he was located, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was determined his death was a homicide.

IHIT is working with the RCMP, forensics team and the coroner's service to investigate the case.

His death is not believed to be random, nor do officers think the homicide is tied to gang activity, but they have not provided any further information on a possible motive.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), or by email.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.