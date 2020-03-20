A body was found in Chilliwack late Thursday night, prompting an investigation from the homicide team.

Members of the RCMP were called to a home on Chapman Road near Yale Road shortly before midnight, when it was reported that a man was unconscious.

When Mounties arrived, they found a body.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to work with the RCMP.

Police are still gathering evidence, but said it appears the man's death was targeted. No further details have been provided thus far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or by email.

Tips can also be left anonymously.