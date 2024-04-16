Charges possible for 3 officers after fatal Abbotsford police pursuit, IIO says

Three police officers may face charges in connection to an August 2022 pursuit in Abbotsford that ended with two people dead, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Tuesday.

The incident began around 3 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2022, near the intersection of Livingstone Avenue and Maclure Road.

At that location, officers from the Abbotsford Police Department encountered a white Acura Integra that had been reported stolen in the B.C. Interior and was believed to have "a connection" to the discovery of human remains in a burned out vehicle in Summerland the day before.

The initial officers lost sight of the vehicle and did not attempt to stop it, according to the IIO.

A little more than an hour later, around 4:10 p.m., officers encountered the vehicle again, this time in the parking lot of a strip mall near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Commercial Street. This time, the IIO says, police attempted to stop the vehicle, and pursued it when it fled.

During the pursuit, the Acura went off of Maclure Road near Clearbrook Road and collided with a tree. The driver was taken to hospital, where he soon died. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing the evidence in the case, IIO chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald determined "reasonable grounds exist to believe that three officers may have committed offences" and has submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges, according to the IIO.

Prosecutors will now review the case and decide whether any officers should be charged.

"In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," the IIO's statement reads.

The IIO looks into all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

In its statement Tuesday, the IIO did not specify what offences MacDonald believes the officers may have committed. It said it will not be making any additional comments on the case while the matter is with the Crown.