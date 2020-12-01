VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have laid charges against three men over the shooting death of Surrey man Alexander Blanarou nearly three years ago.

Abbotsford police were called to the 5300 block of Bates Road near Townshipline Road in Abbotsford just before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2017. When they arrived they found the body of 24 year-old Blanarou with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the incident was a “targeted hit and it was related to drugs.”

Jang announced that Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju are now charged with first degree murder, while Michael Schweiger is facing a second degree murder charge after a “highly complex and involved investigation.”

Sgt. Judy Bird with Abbotsford police said the new arrests show investigators’ commitment to justice.

“Alexander Blanarou’s homicide shocked our community. These horrific acts of violence shake our communities sense of safety and peace,” she said. “The Abbotsford Police Department also want to extend our condolences once again to Alexander’s family and friends. We hope that these arrests will be able to bring further closure to this painful incident.”