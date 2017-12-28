

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford this week as 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou.

Officers found Blanarou’s body after being called to the area of Bates and Harris roads Thursday afternoon for reports of a possible shooting. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over the case.

"Mr. Blanarou was known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a release.

Investigators have not confirmed if there are any connections between the case and other targeted homicides in the area.

"There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police,” Jang said.

A vehicle was also towed from the scene by investigators.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).