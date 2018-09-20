

CTV Vancouver





A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove into Canada from the U.S. without stopping at the border last week.

Vancouver police were notified by Surrey Mounties at around 8:20 a.m. Saturday that the blue pickup truck with Oregon licence plates was speeding towards the city.

Officers spotted the truck in the area of West 16the Avenue and Oak Street, but the man allegedly refused to stop when police used their lights and sirens.

As officers chased the suspect, the truck collided with a Mazda sedan on West 10th Avenue and Alma Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. before crashing into an unoccupied storefront.

Video from the scene showed the Ford Ranger pickup sitting on the curb with significant damage to its front end.

The 32-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries only.

Police were able to arrest the suspect at the scene.

Colin Patrick Wilson has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

Wilson remains in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.