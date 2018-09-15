A man in his 20s driving a pick-up truck with Oregon licence plates drove across the US-Canada border without stopping, according to police.

Vancouver police said the driver was spotted speeding towards Vancouver and was located in the area West 16th Avenue and Oak Street Saturday morning.

Officers attempted to stop the driver using lights and sirens but he refused, VPD said.

The police pursuit continued for another five kilometres when the truck eventually collided with a sedan and then crashed into a store at West 10th Avenue at Alma Street before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.

The driver of the sedan was not seriously hurt. The truck driver was arrested and taken into custody.

The VPD first received the report around 8:20 a.m. and the incident ended about 10 minutes later.

“The radio equipment used by first responders across the Lower Mainland allows them to talk to each other during emergencies. Efficient communication between agencies led to the swift arrest of this man who made unauthorized entry into Canada,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a press release.

Police are trying to determine the man’s identity and why he crossed the border without stopping.

VPD is recommending dangerous driving and causing a police pursuit charges. The man may face more charges as the investigation continues.