LANGLEY, B.C. -- Centra Windows is an employee-owned window and door manufacturer and installer. They have been in business for 35 years and have four locations across British Columbia.

With more time spent indoors, the home improvement projects that are needed may be top of mind. Many homeowners want to get quality work done, but are unsure if it is the right time to bring someone into their household.

The team at Centra Windows joined CTV Morning Live to chat about what to ask when hiring a contractor, COVID-19 on-site safety, and why it is so important to support local during this time.

Anton Van Dyk from Centra Windows says that early on WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Construction Safety Alliance along with the B.C. health officer created guidelines for contractors to do work in private residences safely.

Van Dyk says that before hiring a contractor you should look at the history of the safety performance of the company. You want a company that has more than five years experience using safe construction practices. Their history can be found through WorkSafeBC.

Van Dyk recommended asking companies how they handle hazardous materials as asbestos is a common problem in older homes.

Centra Windows has adapted many safe working protocols during COVID-19 to ensure that projects can be done while protecting the workers and homeowners.

Some of the protocols include cone zones that are placed around workers so that physical distancing can be maintained. Hand washing stations are added to every work site.

Daily health screening tests are a mandatory requirement for every employee. Sanitization is done on tools before and after a project is started. Mandatory PPE is worn by all employees on site.

Lastly, Van Dyk emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses during this time. You can learn more by watching the CTV Morning Live segment.