'CBD Delivery' business run out of a B.C. storage facility sold edibles packaged as popular brands of candy
'CBD Delivery' business run out of a B.C. storage facility sold edibles packaged as popular brands of candy
It was "greed and the lure of 'easy money'" that led a man who lived part time on a boat in Florida to launch an illegal online business selling cannabis products packaged as popular candy, according to a provincial court judge in British Columbia.
The court heard the case of Simon Letellier earlier this year, who admitted to unlawfully possessing cannabis and cannabis solids for the purpose of selling them.
Letellier was sentenced this month for his role in a company called, according to business cards, CBD Delivery. According to an agreed statement of facts, the operation involved the illicit sale and delivery of cannabis products across B.C.'s Sea to Sky region.
Products including dried marijuana, packaged joints, "various CBD gummies and oils and cannabis-infused sugar for making edibles" could be purchased online and delivered the same day, between noon and 9 p.m., between Squamish and Pemberton.
The operation involved the use of four vehicles registered in Letellier's name, and appears to have been run out of a storage facility until the company got suspicious.
Judge J.C. Challenger said in her ruling that, in addition to traditional products, the company also sold "numerous edibles named as, and packaged to appear to be, popular brands of candy marketed to children."
She said many of the items were found inside Letellier's motor home when he was arrested.
According to her ruling, Letellier has chosen a "minimalist lifestyle," living part time in the motor home and then seasonally in a live-aboard boat in Florida.
As for why Letellier got into the business, the judge wrote there was no reason why he could not have worked a traditional job.
She said he "appears to be able to work as a skilled labourer in renovation work, which would allow him to earn substantially more than $2,000 a month," which is what he earned doing bathroom renos in Whistler.
He has no health, mental health or substance issues, Challenger said in her ruling, and has no criminal history that might have been a barrier to finding good jobs.
"The aggravating circumstances are that this offence was motivated solely by greed and the lure of 'easy money,'" she said.
"The scheme was sophisticated and ongoing with the potential to produce significant profits. The offender's choice to become and to remain involved was freely made."
But he also pleaded guilty, forfeited almost $10,000 in value related to the seizure of his motor home and vehicle, and apparently had "no control" over the products that were sold, including those made to look like candy.
The judge said black-market cannabis products undermine legitimate businesses that must follow government regulations, and that the sale outside of the legal cannabis system in Canada "continues to present an opportunity to reap enormous tax free profit."
The Resort Municipality of Whistler has chosen not to approve any retail cannabis stores, but Challenger said that doesn't justify the operation of illicit businesses in the area. Would-be buyers can go to Squamish or Pemberton to buy products.
Letellier, age 40, was not sentenced to time behind bars, given his "previous good character" and other factors, but the judge did feel some kind of penalty was needed.
His legal team suggested he pay just $3,450, saying Letellier had a "limited ability to pay a fine," so that would be a lot of money for him. The Crown argued for a fine of $10,000, which the judge called "fair and reasonable."
Still, because he'd already forfeited his home and vehicle, and because he was willing to do community service, the judge settled on a fine of $6,000.
He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service – the maximum allowed – resulting in a total cost to him (if those hours are valued at minimum wage) of $20,000.
He's been given two years to pay off the fine, and will be on probation for the same amount of time as he completes his community service.
When he's done both, he can apply to end his probation.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP say man intentionally run over in hit-and-run crash near Campbell River
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over in the community of Oyster River, B.C.
-
Snuneymuxw First Nation step closer to significant land acquisition in Nanaimo
The Snuneymuxw First Nation and a private developer have come to an agreement to potentially reacquire 263 acres of land for the Snuneymuxw people.
-
Vehicle seized after hit-and-run crash injures couple, dogs near Nanaimo
Mounties say they have seized a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries near Nanaimo, B.C.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions boosts Calgary up global liveability index
A liveability survey that looked at more than 170 cities worldwide has put Calgary ahead of all other Canadian cities this year.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
'Over the top hypocrisy' of F1 oilsands protest helps Alberta's case, Kenney argues
Premier Jason Kenney says he's not losing sleep over a Formula One driver's protest against the Alberta oilsands during last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Toronto
-
Teen says he tried to save victim's life after shooting in Mississauga
A teenager, who tried to help a man shot and killed in Mississauga, says he’s been having night terrors since the incident.
-
Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall in York Region on Wednesday.
-
CAA releases seven tips that will actually help you save money on gas
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis to spend two days in Quebec, meeting once with Indigenous leaders
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
'Be willing to forgive': Travis Patron addresses jury in closing arguments of assault trial
Court heard closing arguments in the trial of Travis Patron, a former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Regina
-
City report proposes $76M for Arcola Avenue improvements, Prince of Wales Dr. extension
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Wednesday's session of executive committee.
-
'Be willing to forgive': Travis Patron addresses jury in closing arguments of assault trial
Court heard closing arguments in the trial of Travis Patron, a former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party.
-
Charge laid following investigation into assault at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
RCMP have charged a Manitoba man with assault following an investigation into an alleged altercation at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre in February.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
London
-
London, Western University to host 2022 Vanier Cup
The Vanier Cup is coming to the Forest City and Western University this November.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
-
Expect more security at Pride London Festival
Pride London said it will have more security than previous years at the 2022 edition of the Pride Festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury coach recognized for efforts in women’s hockey
Stephanie Pascal, an assistant coach with the U18 Lady Wolves ‘AA‘ team was recently named competitive coach of the year in Ontario by BFL Canada, a risk management company.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Welcome to Elora’s Lau-Tea-Da Lentils, the only lentil farm in Ontario
'We thought, why not,' says owner Laura Ferrier