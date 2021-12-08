Cause of death deemed non-suspicious after body found in burning vehicle

Vancouver -

Days after human remains were found in a burning vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C., authorities have determined the cause of death to be non-suspicious.

The deceased was discovered early Sunday morning after firefighters were called to extinguish a vehicle fire on Riverside Street, in a rural area near Townshipline Road and Highway 11.

While the circumstances were initially deemed suspicious, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Wednesday that an autopsy contradicted that early assessment.

IHIT said a "detailed investigation" was conducted with help from the Abbotsford Police Department's major crime detectives, a forensic team and the BC Coroners Service, and that the death no longer appears to be suspicious.

No other information was provided on what led to that determination.

Authorities said they will not be publicizing any details of the deceased's identity.