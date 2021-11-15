Caught on video: Unmoored barge drifts toward Vancouver shoreline

Vancouver -

Alarming video has emerged of an unmoored barge drifting towards the Vancouver shoreline during Monday's intense storm.

Videos posted on Twitter appear to show the barge heading for the city's Burrard Street Bridge, floating adrift in English Bay, and appearing to be stuck at Sunset Beach.

It's unclear who is responsible for the vessel, or whether there is any cargo on board.

The Port of Vancouver told CTV News the Canadian Coast Guard is leading the response to the incident, but could not provide any further details.

"As a Canada Port Authority, our role is to ensure the safe navigation of vessels throughout the Port of Vancouver and as such, we are monitoring the situation as it evolves to ensure the barge does not pose a hazard to marine navigation," a spokesperson said in an email.

CTV News has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A large barge has floated into the shore at sunset beach... just a tad windy out here @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/3RMYJgxJx2 — Ben Nesbit (@BenNesbitTV) November 15, 2021