VANCOUVER -- TransLink is reassuring concerned passengers after video emerged showing sparks flying out from underneath a SkyTrain at Holdom Station in Burnaby.

The video was published on Twitter Sunday night and caught the eye of almost 3,000 users as the poster wondered, “Is this normal?”

Translink’s initial response did not do much to bolster confidence.

“Honestly I have not seen that before,“ the transit provider tweeted.

But on Monday, a spokesperson told CTV News there was no danger to riders, and that the sparks are not uncommon.

“Ice can build up on power rails and that can cause sparking,” said Ben Murphey with Translink.

“In the dark and early morning of course it’s more visible. It's not a safety issue."