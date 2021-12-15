Car impounded, driver fined for street racing, impaired driving and excessive speeding in Surrey: RCMP

Mounties say a driver is facing severe consequences after they were caught driving impaired and street racing in Surrey.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said the vehicle was impounded "for excessive speed, impaired driving and street racing" along 192 Street near 42 Avenue.

The driver was also given fines and a driving prohibition. They also had their licence cancelled, Mounties said.

"This incident shows the driver’s complete disregard for other road users," the post said.

Mounties didn't say what the speed limit is in the area, though signs shown on Google Maps suggest it may be 60 km/h along that stretch of 192 Street. A photo included in the post suggests the driver was going 147 km/h.

Fines and other penalties in B.C. are based on how much over the speed limit a person is driving, among other factors including whether they were in a school or construction zone.

Drivers with one or more ticket for excessive speeding pay a driver risk premium, which is based on convictions and reviewed in three-year periods.

Those caught driving impaired could face suspensions lasting up to 90 days, fines ranging from $600 to $4,060 and other penalties.