VANCOUVER -- Even though the NHL season is suspended because of COVID-19, the Canucks PA announcer is doing his best to keep hockey fans entertained.

Al Murdoch is now taking personal requests from fans, substituting their names for Canucks players in his signature goal calls.

While Murdoch is usually announcing the names of star players like Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson, he's now taken to making one personalized goal announcement video per day and posting them on social media. Murdoch makes an exception on what he's nicknamed "Hat Trick Thursday" when he does three announcements.

Murdoch has had many local requests but some have come from as far away as Australia and Mexico.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim