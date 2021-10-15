Canadians Can Help Fight Food Insecurity on Kraft Heinz Pantry Day

VANCOUVER -

Across the country, 4.4 million Canadians are affected by food insecurity. During the pandemic one in seven households have struggled to get food onto their tables.

October 16th is World Food Day and Kraft Heinz Pantry Day.

On this second-annual Kraft Heinz Pantry Day, people can purchase participating Kraft-Heinz products in-store or online.

These purchases will then be matched with a donation to Food Banks Canada.

Since 2020, Kraft Heinz has contributed 3,281,900 pounds in high-quality food donations to food banks across the country.

On CTV Morning Live, Damian Warner, Olympic Gold Medalist in the Decathlon at Tokyo 2020, joined the show to talk about his personal experience with food insecurity.

Warner shared that his mother had to use food banks to keep their family fed when he was growing up.

Warner emphasized that participating in Kraft Heinz Pantry Day helps make a positive change for other Canadians that may be struggling.

Canadians are able to participate in the day from home by using the hashtag #KHPantryDay and connecting on platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @KHPantryDay.