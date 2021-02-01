VANCOUVER -- Time is running out for Canada Line workers to reach a new deal with their employer.

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Friday, which expires Monday at 4 p.m. if that deal isn't reached.

The Canada Line is operated by Protrans BC, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, while SkyTrain workers are employees of TransLink.

The BCGEU says its members are paid three per cent less than those doing the same jobs on the SkyTrain.

The union is also negotiating to double workers sick time to eight days a year.

“This pandemic has really proven that working people need sick time that allows them to stay home, not come to work when they’re sick, and put themselves at risk, put their co-workers at risk and in the case of the Canada Line, put the travelling public at risk,” said Stephanie Smith, president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union.

About 180 workers including attendants, control room operators, and administrators voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action in November over their demands for fair wages.

“Nobody takes job action lightly. our members are professionals, they want to keep the Canada Line running for the general public,” said Smith.

“As long as talks are happening, there still is hope.”

BCGEU would not give specifics on its plan to strike if a deal is not reached or how service on the Canada Line may be impacted.

In a statement Monday, TransLink said it's preparing for possible Canada Line disruption if job action is taken.

"TransLink will continue to closely monitor this situation as it develops," TransLink's notice says. "We hope Protrans and its employees will come to an agreement and avoid any impact on our customers who rely on our service in such a critical time."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi