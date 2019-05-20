

CTV News Vancouver





Friends and family members are mourning the death of a B.C. pilot killed when the plane he was flying crashed in Honduras.

Patrick Forseth, from Abbotsford, had been living and working in Honduras for a few years.

He owned a charter air company, and went back and forth from Honduras and Chilliwack, where he had family.

Forseth was one of five killed, along with four Americans, when the plane crashed in the Roatan area, a popular island destination for tourists.

His parents own Tranquility Bay, a hotel started in 2008 in Honduras.

The hotel posted a video of Forseth cuddling a small animal to their Facebook page.

The post was flooded with comments from well-wishers and mourners.

"No words can comfort you but do know that we are all very sad and that you are in our thoughts and prayers," wrote Monica Mueller.

"The world will never be the same," added Brad Campkin.

Forseth's family says his death has been devastating.

"The whole community is really devastated. He’s one of those guys who is really the heart of anything, you know when he’s there, you know when he’s not there," his sister Jenna told CTV News Vancouver.

Edil Mendez, a friend and coworker of Forseth's, had similar thoughts about the pilot’s death. Mendez told CTV News Vancouver his friend was a hero in that part of Honduras.

"He was really well known by the Honduran community, the aviation community. Everyone here can't believe what happened," Mendez said.

Forseth also owned a restaurant in Trujillo, a port city on the northern coast of Honduras, and had plans to add another aircraft to his fleet this month, Mendez added.

The Honduran military said in a statement that rescue boats with police divers and firemen recovered four bodies within minutes of the crash, and transported another to a hospital, where he died shortly after of internal injuries.