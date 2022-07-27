Bystanders help push SUV off pedestrian in fatal Surrey crash

Bystanders helped police try to save a pedestrian following what officers believe was an incident of impaired driving in Surrey Tuesday night.

Mounties said the woman was pinned under a vehicle on 121A Street in a crash that happened shortly before midnight.

In a news release the next morning, police said they were able to push the SUV off the woman with help from bystanders. Officers then performed first aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived.

The woman was rushed to hospital, but died of her injuries. She has not been publicly identified other than as an adult.

The crash involved only the one vehicle, and while it is not clear what happened, police say they believe the driver was impaired.

A reconstruction team is working with Mounties to investigate the crash, and all involved remained at the scene. Police said a driver and multiple passengers had been in the vehicle.

In addition to their accounts, police are looking to speak to anyone with information on the crash or with video from the area.

A person who lives on 121A Street said they'd contacted the city multiple times about installing speed bumps, as crashes are common in the area.