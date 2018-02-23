

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that left a bullet hole in the front of a Cambie Street business Thursday evening.

Neighbours reported hearing several gunshots in the Cambie Corridor near 48th Avenue around 8 p.m., and initially thought someone was setting off fireworks.

Officers flooded the area and used police dogs to search for possible suspects, but were unable to locate anyone.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.

Police said investigators from the Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene, but they don't have any more information to share with the public.