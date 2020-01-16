VANCOUVER -- Commuters are breathing a sigh of relief as little to no new snow fell on the ground overnight in Metro Vancouver.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada ended snow and wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Despite the improved conditions, TransLink has issued another travel advisory, warning commuters to expect some delays.

"We expect transit services will be operating today, however service will be slower than normal and customers should build in additional travel time," said TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy in a news release.

As of 8 a.m., all SkyTrain lines were running, but TransLink said they could be "slower than normal" due to the weather.

The West Coast Express was also delayed earlier in the morning and dozens of buses were cancelled.

#SkyTrain Expo Line, Millennium Line and Canada Line are all operating on Thu Jan 16 but will be slower than normal due to inclement weather. Please anticipate extra travel time and check transit alerts. ^cm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 16, 2020

Murphy said crews worked to address various issues which impacted service Wednesday, when riders saw major disruptions on the three SkyTrain lines and buses stranded on hills.

Crews have worked around the clock to clear arterial roads and major bus routes, but many side streets have not been cleaned up yet.

"Given many side streets remain icy, HandyDART will remain at essential service levels only," Murphy said.

There were a handful of bus cancellations early Thursday morning and TransLink advises commuters to check alerts before heading out the door.