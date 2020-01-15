VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver commuters woke up to several centimetres of new-fallen snow, and more than 140 bus service alerts from TransLink.

Some of those alerts were due to ongoing construction or previous cancellations, but dozens of routes were also impacted by the snowfall on Wednesday.

In a message on Twitter, the public transit provider said bus service is delayed in most areas due to the weather.

"Please allow extra travel time and bundle up in anticipation of delays," TransLink posted.

And one route, the 49 UBC/Metrotown Station, is fully cancelled Wednesday.

At the same time, a "technical issue" between Metrotown and 22nd Street stations and problems with train doors were causing delays on the SkyTrain's Expo Line, and King George Station was closed completely.

The Millennium Line was also running less frequently, but with more cars to increase capacity, TransLink said.

In an emailed statement, TransLink made a suggestion: "Customers are asked to consider whether they need to travel today, and if there is a need, whether they could consider travelling outside of rush hours, as commutes will take significantly longer than usual."

For those thinking of taking the bus to avoid the train delay, or who usually rely on bus service, here is a list of the bus routes TransLink says are impacted by the storm.

More information, including detours buses are using, is available on TransLink's transit alert page.