VANCOUVER --
Metro Vancouver commuters woke up to several centimetres of new-fallen snow, and more than 140 bus service alerts from TransLink.
Some of those alerts were due to ongoing construction or previous cancellations, but dozens of routes were also impacted by the snowfall on Wednesday.
In a message on Twitter, the public transit provider said bus service is delayed in most areas due to the weather.
"Please allow extra travel time and bundle up in anticipation of delays," TransLink posted.
And one route, the 49 UBC/Metrotown Station, is fully cancelled Wednesday.
At the same time, a "technical issue" between Metrotown and 22nd Street stations and problems with train doors were causing delays on the SkyTrain's Expo Line, and King George Station was closed completely.
The Millennium Line was also running less frequently, but with more cars to increase capacity, TransLink said.
In an emailed statement, TransLink made a suggestion: "Customers are asked to consider whether they need to travel today, and if there is a need, whether they could consider travelling outside of rush hours, as commutes will take significantly longer than usual."
For those thinking of taking the bus to avoid the train delay, or who usually rely on bus service, here is a list of the bus routes TransLink says are impacted by the storm.
2 Macdonald/Downtown
3 Main/Downtown
8 Fraser/Downtown
10 Granville/Downtown
14 Hastings/UBC
15 Cambie/Olympic Village Station
16 29th Avenue Station/Arbutus
17 Oak/Downtown
20 Victoria/Downtown
22 Knight/Downtown
25 Brentwood Station/UBC
26 Joyce Station/29th Avenue Station
27 Kootenay Loop/Joyce Station
29 Elliott/29th Avenue Station
32 Dunbar/Downtown
49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop/UBC
99 Commercial-Broadway/UBC (B-Line)
101 Lougheed Station/22nd St Station
106 New Westminster Station/Edmonds Station
123 New West Station/Brentwood Station
128 Braid Station/22nd Street Station
129 Patterson Station/Holdom Station
133 Holdom Station/Edmonds Station
143 Burquitlam Station/SFU
145 SFU/Production Station
152 Coquitlam Central Station/Lougheed Station
155 Braid Station/22nd Street Station
159 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station
160 Port Coquitlam Station/Kootenay Loop
171 Coquitlam Central Station/Fremont
172 Coquitlam Central Station/Riverside
173 Coquitlam Central Station/Cedar
174 Coquitlam Central Station/Rocklin
180 Moody Centre Station/Lougheed Station
185 Coquitlam Central Station/Lansdowne
186 Coquitlam Central Station/Hampton Park
188 Coquitlam Central Station/Port Coquitlam Station 214 Blueridge/Phibbs Exchange/Vancouver
228 Lynn Valley/Lonsdale Quay
229 Lynn Valley/Lonsdale Quay
230 Upper Lonsdale/Lonsdale Quay
236 Grouse Mountain/Lonsdale Quay
239 Capilano University/Park Royal
240 15th Street/Vancouver
241 Upper Lonsdale/Vancouver
246 Highland/Downtown
249 Lonsdale Quay/Delbrook
257 Horseshoe Bay/Vancouver Express
301 Newton Exchange/Brighouse Station
320 Langley/Fleetwood/Surrey Central Station
351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station
372 Clayton Heights/Langley Centre
395 Langley Centre/King George Station
410 Richmond-Brighouse Station/22nd St Station
640 Ladner Exchange/Scott Road Station
R5 Hastings Street
More information, including detours buses are using, is available on TransLink's transit alert page.