Burnaby RCMP recover $500K in stolen surveying equipment

Mounties in Burnaby have recovered $500,000 worth of surveying equipment stolen during back-to-back break-ins.

Officers were first called to the business near Still Creek Avenue and Douglas Road on Nov. 13 at 6 a.m., according to a news release from the detachment. Less than 24 hours later, the business was hit again.

The Burnaby RCMP's Strike Force Unit took over the investigation, executing search warrants on three homes in Mission, where the stolen goods were found.

"Several specialized sections of the Burnaby RCMP, including our frontline officers, displayed a high degree of urgency and perseverance to quickly locate and recover this valuable equipment and return it to its rightful owners," Insp. Matt Toews said in a statement.

"The end result was the successful recovery and return of half a million dollars worth of stolen property, which will allow the targeted business to remain operational."

A man and woman were arrested and three vehicles were also seized, the Burnaby RCMP adds. No charges have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.