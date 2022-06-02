Burnaby hit-and-run crash: Man charged a year after death of motorcycle rider

A man has been charged nearly a year after the death of a motorcycle rider in a hit-and-run crash.

Police in Burnaby said Thursday that a single charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident has been approved.

The accused is 35-year-old Marcel Genaille. The RCMP did not say how he was identified.

The charge stems from a collision on June 19, 2021. Police said the drivers of a vehicle and a motorcycle collided at Canada Way and Imperial Street.

The person who was on the motorcycle did not survive, while the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Officers said the investigation took nearly a year, but did not provide information on why it took that long, saying only that officers "worked diligently" to bring the case to court.