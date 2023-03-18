Burnaby fire trapped family of 3 on home's upper floor, crews say

Burnaby firefighters say a family of three had to be rescued from the second floor of their home early Friday morning after flames engulfed two vehicles in their driveway.

Video of the blaze shared with CTV News shows firefighters' initial arrival at the scene on Beta Avenue around 2 a.m.

In it, flames can be seen spreading from a smaller vehicle to a minivan parked behind a house. When firefighters arrive, the flames appear to be taller than the people attempting to fight them, and thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

Asst. Chief Graham Lamont told CTV News the fire happened in the carport against a house and is still under investigation. He was unable to say whether the blaze is considered accidental or suspicious.

While flames reached the home and caused exterior damage, the fire didn't get inside, Lamont said.

He said the home did fill with smoke, however, trapping the family on the second floor and requiring firefighters to rescue them by ladder.

BC Emergency Health Services was called to the scene to provide medical assistance, Lamont said. He was unable to say whether anyone in the home needed to be hospitalized.

In an email, BCEHS told CTV News it dispatched four ambulances to the scene, plus a supervisor. Three patients received treatment, but none were transported, the service said.