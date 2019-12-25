Burnaby crash sends motorcyclist to hospital
VANCOUVER -- A motorcyclist is spending Christmas in hospital after colliding with an SUV in Burnaby Wednesday afternoon.
Burnaby RCMP told CTV News Vancouver the crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Canada Way, between Imperial and Edmonds streets.
The collision sent the motorcyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police closed Canada Way in both directions as they conducted their investigation, and a spokesperson said the road would remain closed at least until 5 p.m.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation, police said.