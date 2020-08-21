VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Burnaby care home has grown to include 14 infections and two deaths, the facility's director of care announced Thursday.

A total of eight residents and six staff members at the New Vista Care Home have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak was declared on Aug. 9, according to an update from director of care Helle Johansen posted on the facility's website.

As of Thursday, five of the residents who have tested positive are in isolation, one is in hospital, and two have died, according to the update.

More than 200 residents and staff at the facility have been tested for the virus, with the vast majority of tests coming back negative.

Johansen's update indicates that residents have been isolated from each other and are taking meals in their rooms. All visits to the facility, except in cases where residents are in palliative care, have been suspended, and Johansen says mid-September is the earliest time at which visits may resume.

That said, the facility has purchased iPads and is offering to facilitate virtual visits between residents and family members.

Staff are also able to deliver food items dropped off for residents, though infection protocols prohibit them from washing and returning containers. Anyone bringing food to a New Vista resident is asked to bring it in a disposable container.

As of Thursday, there were eight long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. All of them are located in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials announced Thursday that B.C. had reached 200 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Many of those who have died have been residents of long-term care homes.

The current outbreak at New Vista Care Home is the second one to be declared at the facility. A previous outbreak was announced there on April 22 and declared over on June 8.