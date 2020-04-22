VANCOUVER -- Four long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland that had outbreaks of COVID-19 are now considered coronavirus-free, but three additional facilities have recorded new cases, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority announced Wednesday that five of the outbreaks in its jurisdiction are now considered over, with no active COVID-19 cases associated with them. One of those care home outbreaks - at Delta View Care Centre in Delta - was already considered concluded.

The four other sites with concluded outbreaks are:

Amica, a private, long-term care facility in White Rock owned by Amica Senior Lifestyles

Elim Village, a long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living community in Surrey operated by Elim Christian Care Society

Evergreen Heights, an assisted-living facility in White Rock owned by Baptist Housing

Shaughnessy Care Centre, a private, long-term care facility in Port Coquitlam owned by Park Place Seniors Living.

The three new outbreaks in the Fraser Health region have been recorded at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack, Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey and New Vista Care Home in Burnaby.

Each of these outbreaks includes a single case of COVID-19. The case at Eden Care Centre is a resident of the facility, who is now in isolation, according to Fraser Health.

The other two care homes with new cases have each seen one staff member test positive for COVID-19. Those staff members are now in isolation at home, Fraser Health said.

Long-term care facilities have been one of the areas of greatest concern for British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, health officials announced three more deaths from the coronavirus in B.C., all of them among residents of such seniors' care homes.

There have been a total of 90 deaths from COVID-19 in the province, with most of those who have died being long-term care residents.

Because of this, health officials have been especially focused on catching cases in such facilities early, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at her daily briefing on the virus Wednesday.

"We continue to experience new community outbreaks in British Columbia and this, of course, is very, very concerning to me and to all of us," she said.

A total of 20 long-term care facilities in B.C. have ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19, Henry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day