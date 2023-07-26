'Budding serial killer' who murdered man in B.C. park ineligible for parole for 20 years
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
A B.C. man who viewed himself as a “budding serial killer” has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Hood in an Abbotsford park.
Kevin Percy Wesley was 21 years old when he killed the 45-year-old with a garrote made from a guitar string and a knife after luring him into Clearbrook Park in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021, the court heard.
Wesley’s sentence was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court on July 5, exactly two years after the murder was committed. The automatic sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison, so the only thing debated in court was the period of time before Wesley would become eligible for parole—which could range from 10 to 25 years.
THE MURDER
Justice S. Dev Dley described Wesley as a “disturbed young man” in the sentencing decision posted online this week. At the time of the murder, he was unemployed and living at home. He had an “admiration for the dark side of society” and was a “loner,” the judge said.
Wesley’s journal entries, found after the killing, revealed that he viewed himself as a “budding serial killer” with the “ultimate goal of becoming an assassin,” the court heard.
In the entries, he expressed interest in serial killers and an admiration for the Columbine mass shooters.
After he killed Hood, Wesley wrote that he had completed his first killing and was on his way to achieving his career goal of becoming an assassin, Dley recounted.
On that July 2021 morning, Wesley lured hood to Clearbrook Park “with the express intention of killing him,” the judge said. “It was an unprovoked, planned, deliberate and vicious attack.”
Wesley came armed with a knife and a homemade garrote. He approached Hood from behind and attempted to strangle him with the wire, the court heard.
“The wire broke, but Mr. Wesley carried on and stabbed Mr. Hood some 19 times,” Dley said.
At one point during the attack, Dley recounted, Hood managed to grab the knife, but Wesley overpowered him, took back the knife and continued to stab him.
Wesley stayed at the scene and watched Hood die.
He then retrieved an aerosol silicone spray and a barbecue lighter from his home, the court heard. Wesley tried to remove his DNA from Hood’s body by burning his face and hands.
He left the body in the park and returned home, where he constructed a new garrote wire that he kept in his bedroom.
Dley described the victim impact statements as “passionate and profound.” Hood’s father wrote that “a loving son, a great father, and a sister's best friend stolen from us. An uncle and father figure to his nieces Abby and Grace.”
“His kids are orphans now. Every moment from hereon forward, weddings, birth of grandchildren, Christmas, Father's Day, all tarnished by his absence,” the statement continued.
Wesley was interviewed by police on August 13, 2021, and he confessed to the crime and provided officers with a re-enactment, according to the court decision.
THE SENTENCING
Both Crown and defense proposed that Wesley not be eligible for parole for 20 years.
The mitigating circumstances in the case include Wesley’s guilty plea and absence of a criminal record, as well as the fact he is a young, Indigenous offender who co-operated fully with police. Wesley also expressed remorse, and has “emphasized his remorse with suicidal tendencies,” Dley said.
Dley noted that Wesley had a difficult upbringing, suffering sexual abuse and violence during his childhood. “I am also mindful of the colonial impact that Indigenous people have suffered,” he said.
The aggravating circumstances listed were more numerous, and include the fact that Wesley planned to kill Hood; that Hood was unarmed and defenceless; that Wesley selected Hood as his victim and used two weapons in the attack; and that he lured Hood to the park under false pretences.
Dley also noted that Wesley had the opportunity to withdraw from the attack twice: when the garrote wire snapped, and when Hood was able to grab the knife.
“It is an aggravating factor that after the stabbing, Mr. Wesley remained on scene to confirm that Mr. Hood was dead before he left, thereby ensuring that Mr. Hood would not receive any assistance or survive his injuries,” Dley said.
The final aggravating factors listed are that Wesley caused “further indignity” to Hood’s body by burning portions of his face and hands in an attempt to conceal his involvement; that it was a “vicious attack” in a public place; and that Hood’s body “was left in a pool of blood in an area open and accessible to the public.”
The judge decided that the proposed sentence of 20 years was appropriate.
“I want to emphasize that even though the focus of the discussion here has been whether or not 20 years is the number before Mr. Wesley is eligible for parole, the sentence is life in prison, and Mr. Wesley will only be eligible for parole after 20 years,” Dley said.
“Hopefully, with the appropriate counselling and programming, enough progress can be made that the Parole Board will consider eligibility for parole. There is no guarantee of that.”
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Paul Bernardo transfer: How correctional services prepared for public reaction
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Manitoba to replace vulnerable persons office after audit finds abuse in care homes
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Detectives investigating suspicious death in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police closed a section of Beach Drive from Monterey Avenue to King George Terrace after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday morning. Oak Bay police Chief Mark Fisher says the death is considered suspicious but it is too early to tell how the man died.
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens to single-lane traffic
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway has partially reopened after crews repaired a damaged crane following a period of high winds.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
-
Pot left on stove produces minor fire in downtown residence
A fire in a downtown Calgary residence was put out before any damage could be done Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Toronto
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
-
Ontario mother, daughter briefly locked in Tesla when battery fails
An Ontario mother said she and her nine-year-old daughter got locked into their Tesla when the battery failed earlier this month.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
Montreal man to file human rights complaint over traffic stop by Roussillon police
A Montreal man says he intends to file a human rights complaint against police officers on the South Shore after a traffic stop earlier this month.
-
'Huge kettle of fish' faces new transport minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister as part of a major cabinet shuffle, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba
A number of tornado warnings have been issued throughout central Manitoba, including close to Winnipeg.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
-
Sask. firefighters pushed to 'maximum limits' battling blaze in scorching heat
Hot summer weather created challenges for firefighters battling a blaze near Prince Albert.
Regina
-
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
RM of Edenwold to hold public forum over compost facility
The concerns of residents in Pilot Butte seem to have been heard by the RM of Edenwold, as the municipal authority has decided to hold a public forum over the construction of a compost facility that has turned into a contentious issue.
-
Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement
As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Fires, floods and Fiona: Nova Scotia has endured a great deal of extreme weather
Nova Scotia's extreme weather is prompting calls to urgently tackle climate change.
London
-
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
-
Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.
-
Memorial service planned for police dog killed in line of duty
A memorial service has been planned for a Woodstock, Ont. police dog that was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Timmins girl injured by needle highlights persistent problem with used syringes
People in Timmins have been complaining about used needles being discarded around the city, including local parks.
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
-
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
Need for pickleball courts evident as sport continues to grow
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.