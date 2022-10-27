British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.'s fondness for Halloween fireworks
Vancouver historian and artist Michael Kluckner remembers saving up his pocket money as a child for three things: rides at the Pacific National Exhibition, Christmas presents and Halloween firecrackers.
Kluckcer said he would visit Chinatown grocery stores with his brother to stock up on fireworks in October, in a tradition that is particular to British Columbia.
“We kids would get dressed up a little bit and go door to door, trick or treat and get that done as quickly as we could and come back and then get out the firecrackers and start letting them off. We managed not to lose an eye or get blown up,” Kluckner laughed.
“There would be some real idiots who would throw the firecrackers right at each other, but mostly we would throw them out onto the street or in the garden and see how much dirt we could move.”
Fireworks have long been part of Halloween in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and historians suggest the tradition may involve a combination of English and Chinese heritage.
While they remain a noisy Halloween fixture in many communities, they are now often subject to regulation. The City of Vancouver, for example, bans their use by the general public.
Kluckner, who grew up in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Kerrisdale in the 1950s, said it wasn't until much later that he realized fireworks were not a universal Halloween tradition.
“I remember calling around, trying to find anybody who knew of another place where this happened and just couldn't come up with anything,” said Kluckner, who is also an author of several books about Vancouver's history.
Sabina Magliocco, a folklorist and professor of sociological anthropology at the University of British Columbia, said Halloween has been a time for mischief and vandalism across Canada.
But Magliocco traces the B.C. penchant for fireworks back to the Nov. 5 British celebration of Guy Fawkes Night, also known as fireworks night.
“Here in British Columbia, we had a lot of immigrants who came from England specifically,” said Magliocco.
Guy Fawkes Night marks the anniversary of the discovery of a plot to blow up the House of Parliament in London in 1605. Fawkes was caught under the parliament building with barrels of gunpowder, and later executed.
Now Guy Fawkes Night is mainly celebrated in the U.K. by lighting up bonfires and fireworks.
“This (tradition) came over to British Columbia with colonists from England. Now, remember that Halloween night is actually really not that far away from Nov. 5,” said Magliocco.
“In fact, in the past, from the end of October to the early days of November, that was ripe for doing different kinds of mischief.”
She said the British tradition got “mushed up” with North American Halloween culture, granting the West Coast a unique Halloween experience.
“So, it's because of the immigration history here in B.C. that we have this maintenance of very English traditions,” said Magliocco.
Kluckner agreed with the theory that English settlers brought the fireworks tradition of Guy Fawkes Night here, but there's also a crossover with Chinese cultures.
Chinese Canadian immigrants introduced fireworks to other British Columbians, thanks to their use at Lunar New Year parades and other celebrations, he said.
“For the availability of the firecrackers, I think the enterprising Chinese Canadian merchants just brought them in around that time and it took off from there,” he said.
“If you think of Vancouver 100 years ago, Chinese immigrants were mainly in Chinatown, but they are kind of scattered around. In big houses in the West End, they have Chinese cooks and servants.
“They would give servants a day or a couple of days off at Chinese New Year and they would go down to Chinatown and there would be all the fireworks, parades and firecrackers (that) got into the wider community.”
Over the decades, fire departments in the province have warned of the dangers of fireworks, including severe injuries or starting a blaze.
Numerous communities have banned their use completely, restricted them to Halloween night or allowed only technicians to purchase permits.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | OPP commissioner expected to address contradictions on Emergencies Act
The commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is to testify today at the public inquiry into the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to clear out "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa.
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Ottawa probing language interpreter injury, says third to be hospitalized
Public Services and Procurement Canada says it's investigating what led to a Parliament Hill language interpreter needing an ambulance ride last week, adding that it's the third hospitalization in recent years.
Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report
The number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, a new report from Food Banks Canada indicates.
'Very uncommon': Dead great white shark washes up on Cape Breton shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark has washed up on a shoreline in the Maritimes.
What really happened to Nika Shahkarami? Witnesses to her final hours cast doubt on Iran's story
A Tehran prosecutor initially said 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami died after being thrown from a building's roof, and that her death 'had no connection to the protests' of that day, but despite apparently declaring her death a homicide, he did not say whether there were suspects under investigation.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
Vancouver Island
-
'We’ve been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic Fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
-
Mother and baby unharmed after man throws coffee on them: VicPD
Victoria police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on Wednesday morning.
-
Canadian sailor found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.
Sailors aboard an Esquimalt, B.C.-based warship are mourning the death of a fellow crewmember. Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks Canada
The cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths; impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report
The number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, a new report from Food Banks Canada indicates.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm...but windy
Temperatures climb back into double digits this afternoon and it looks like we'll have double-digit highs through Friday through Sunday in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Twenty-six guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
Kamilah Headley had never visited a spa before she went to the Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., on Oct. 9 – it was her first time indulging in a full day of self-care. But a few days after her outing, she says she started experiencing shooting pain down her neck.
-
'Crypto king' refused to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
-
Landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
The landlord of a Ontario home is worried she'll lose her house after she said a tenant stopped paying rent almost immediately after moving in.
Montreal
-
'We've never experienced this': Quebec food banks say they're struggling to meet demand
Quebec's food bank network is sounding the alarm, citing a perfect storm of factors that make it challenging to meet a demand that has skyrocketed since 2019. In just one year, the number of monthly requests for food assistance has jumped by 375,000, from nearly 1.9 million to more than 2.2 million, an increase of 20 per cent.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
-
Elevator worker falls 7 floors, transferred to hospital in critical condition
An elevator worker was sent to hospital in critical condition after falling seven floors at the CHU Saint-Justine hospital in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Gillingham elected as Winnipeg's next mayor
Scott Gillingham is upgrading his seat at City Hall. He has been elected as the next mayor of Winnipeg.
-
Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
What happened last night in the municipal election in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s municipal election took place on Wednesday, bringing some big changes to Winnipeg, including a new mayor.
Saskatoon
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus
One person has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Prison sentence sought for Sask. 'medicine man' who sexually assaulted women
Lawyers in a sexual assault case are seeking a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan elder who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
Regina
-
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
-
'Farm to plate': Sask. family opens farm to students learning about agriculture
A Saskatchewan family opened up their farm to students of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) to help teach them about the agriculture industry Wednesday.
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
-
'Very uncommon': Dead great white shark washes up on Cape Breton shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark has washed up on a shoreline in the Maritimes.
London
-
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
-
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder charges against her were dropped, now she's coming for the cops
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
The landlord of a Ontario home is worried she'll lose her house after she said a tenant stopped paying rent almost immediately after moving in.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate crash in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating a crash in Cambridge involving a car and a transport truck.
-
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
-
'Around the world, Guelph is known for agriculture': U of G welcomes inaugural activist-in-residence
The University of Guelph has named Gabriel Allahdua its first activist-in-residence, a role based at the Grounded and Engagement Theory Lab (GET Lab) in the College of Arts.