Break-in suspect injured in Vancouver police shooting; IIO investigating

Warning: The video embedded in this story contains profanity and images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating what it calls a "police-involved shooting" in East Vancouver Saturday night.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says in a news release that it has been advised of the "interaction" between officers from the Vancouver Police Department and a suspect near the intersection of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue.

Video of the incident posted on Reddit shows at least two VPD officers with their guns drawn, and the sound of gunshots can be heard. The person recording the video can be heard discussing the incident with someone else, saying "they just f***ing shot him."

In its own statement on the incident, the VPD also describes the incident as a "police-involved shooting."

The department says its officers responded to the intersection of Gore Avenue and Railway Street around 8:45 p.m. after a witness called 911 to report that someone was breaking into a building there.

While there, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was leaving the area.

"The driver allegedly failed to stop and drove to the area of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue, where shots were fired," police say in their release.

The VPD says a 52-year-old man was injured in the incident.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in police custody and under guard, according to police, who say the man "was armed with a gun."

No officers were injured in the incident, but a police service dog received medical treatment, according to the VPD.

The IIO describes the suspect's injuries as "serious" and "gunshot-related."

"The IIO investigation will determine who fired shots during the incident," the agency's release reads.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all police-related incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Since late April, the office has been called to investigate three shootings involving Vancouver police officers.

The first happened on April 27, when officers responded to reports of an assault inside a home near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue. That incident involved "an exchange of gunfire" and left a 40-year-old suspect dead, according to police.

The second incident happened less than two weeks later in the Downtown Eastside. In that case, officers were responding to reports of an assault with a weapon at the Patricia Hotel on East Hastings Street. When they arrived, they were "confronted" by a man in his 40s, who died at the scene after what police described as an "altercation" in which "shots were fired."

In June, the IIO's chief civilian director Ron MacDonald told CTV News his office had seen a "dramatic increase" in the number of investigations it has had to take on in recent years.

Anyone who witnessed Saturday night's incident is asked to call the IIO witness line at 855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on the agency's website.