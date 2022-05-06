Fatal Vancouver police-involved shooting on Downtown Eastside being investigated by IIO
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Vancouver.
The Vancouver Police Department issued a brief statement Friday, saying a man in his 40s died during an incident at the Patricia Hotel on East Hastings Street Thursday.
Police said the they were called about reports of assault with a weapon at the hotel just after 4 p.m. The VPD said they were "confronted by a man" when they arrived.
"An altercation ensued and shots were fired," the VPD's statement said, adding that the man died at the scene.
The Independent Investigations Office confirmed in its own statement that it's investigating the incident.
The IIO is called in to investigate incidents of death or serious harm that may be related to police, whether the officers were on- or off-duty, and regardless of whether there are any allegations of wrongdoing.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strong blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday killed eight people and injured at least 40 when it blew away outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Montreal police investigating after video shows two young men assaulting man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Abortion doulas offer emotional and practical support. Now, their work may become critical
As tens of millions of women in America face losing access to abortion, experts in Canada say services offered by sexual health groups and abortion doulas in helping to navigate the process may become more crucial on both sides of the border.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Somebody knows what happened to Belinda': Victoria police appeal for information in 2005 homicide investigation
Police in Victoria are renewing a call for information in the case of a missing mother of two whose disappearance 17 years ago is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Horgan weighs in on B.C. health care crisis, lack of affordable housing
B.C. Premier John Horgan discusses the province's health-care and affordable housing issues with CTV News.
-
Investigation underway after cougar kittens found beheaded on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two dead cougar kittens were found without their heads and paws on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate drops drastically but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high
Although Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, Calgary's jobless rate is now the highest in Canada.
-
Goalies Markstrom, Oettinger prominent in tight Calgary-Dallas series
With the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars almost cancelling each other out offensively to start their playoff series, their goalies are taking centre stage.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
Edmonton
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh Classen
We’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing
Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the club opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California.
-
Garth Brooks sells out 61,000 Edmonton tickets in 45 minutes
Country music star Garth Brooks sold out his June concert at Commonwealth Stadium in less than an hour Friday morning, leaving fans to share both stories of excitement and disappointment.
Toronto
-
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into 'monster' in hotel room, woman testifies
A young woman is testifying that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned into a 'monster' after bringing her to his hotel room when she was 16.
-
Toronto relocates 50 speed cameras to new locations and this is where they're going
Toronto is relocating 50 speed cameras to help reduce speeding in areas of concern across the city.
-
Ontario NDP, PCs promise to boost housing supply through differing measures
Ontario's New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives are both promising to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years as the province grapples with a dearth of supply and ballooning prices.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows two young men assaulting man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
'I decided to leave,' says one international CEGEP student as Bill 96 looms
Protecting French is worthwhile, but Bill 96 will do more harm than good, warned students at English CEGEPS. "I actually decided to leave because I just don’t see myself learning French within two years," said one international student.
Winnipeg
-
DeFehr Furniture shuttering Winnipeg plant, affecting hundreds of jobs
A furniture manufacturer is shutting down its Winnipeg production facility, putting more than 200 people out of work.
-
Permanent patching underway on Winnipeg’s pothole-plagued streets
Winnipeg drivers will soon be in for a smoother ride.
-
Police searching for suspects after man stabbed and car stolen
A man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed in an alleged carjacking.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Cache of weapons seized by Saskatoon police following eight-month investigation
A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an eight-month investigation by Saskatoon police into trafficking of guns and drugs.
-
More murder charges laid in connection with 2017 shooting
Saskatoon police announced two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection with the homicide of Tyler Morin in 2017.
Regina
-
RCMP renew calls for help finding Weyburn woman missing since December
RCMP are once again asking residents in southeast Saskatchewan to be on the lookout for 77-year-old Frances Gazeley.
-
Highway 1 closed after collision near Sintaluta: RCMP
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed after a motor vehicle collision about three kilometres west of Sintaluta, RCMP said.
-
'Major' two-house blaze under control: Regina Fire
Regina Fire said a large blaze involving two homes on the 1600 block of Montreal Street Friday morning is now under control, with crews continuing to monitor “hot spots”.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
-
Halifax police launch special tip line to report gun violence after shootings
Halifax Regional Police have launched a tip line specifically designed for people to share information on violent crime within the community.
-
Nova Scotia announces $19.3 million to help two largest airports attract new routes
Nova Scotia's two largest airports are getting $19.3 million in provincial funding to attract new airline routes.
London
-
LHSC employee hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife
A London man is in custody after an employee at Victoria Hospital was hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
-
$2/L on the horizon as gas prices jump in London, Ont.
It is another day of sticker shock at gas pumps.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Vale mine inks nickel deal with Tesla
Northern Ontario mining giant Vale has confirmed it has signed a long-term contract to supply Tesla with Class 1 nickel for its electric vehicles.
-
Rising diesel costs hurting truckers
With diesel fuel hovering around the $2.50 mark in the north, business owners say it’s getting tougher to keep costs in line week to week.
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo region teacher launches $1.7M lawsuit against WRDSB
A Waterloo region teacher who was removed from a public school board meeting in January after her comments were deemed transphobic by the chair is now suing the board.
-
Guelph, Ont. soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Gas prices in Waterloo region top $1.90
Ontario motorists saw another record rise at the pumps Friday morning – and at least one industry analyst thinks things are going to get “lot more painful for drivers” over the coming weeks.