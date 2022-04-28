Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver

A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department said it was called to an apartment building near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"When patrol officers arrived, there was an interaction that resulted in an exchange of gunfire," the VPD said in a news release the next morning.

Police said the suspect, who was a man in his 40s, died at the scene. An officer was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they heard the shots ring out.

“I heard sirens and then gunshots going off like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. So five shots, maybe six,” a witness who didn’t want to be identified told CTV News.

He looked outside his window and saw heavily armed police swarming the home next door.

That’s when he heard a knock on the door.

He says an officer in tactical gear asked to come in and use his window as a vantage point.

“They started busting windows,” he said.

He says he was told to wait in the hall.

“We could hear them operating and some gunshots were going off while we're hiding in the corridor. And that's when I believe they shot this particular person,” he said.

He says he didn’t see the victim.

“The last shot that went off was the end of all the confusion and it sounded like it came from my window.”

Members of the Independent Investigations Office were on scene Thursday morning.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer.

The coroner arrived on scene shortly before 6 a.m., removing one body on a stretcher .

There was still a heavy police presence with more than a dozen cruisers and a heavily armed tactical vehicle outside an apartment on East 5th Avenue.

A large portion of the neighbourhood was put behind police tape as investigators canvassed the area.

The witness was shaken about what unfolded in his home.

“I told the SWAT guy, 'Like, I gotta go get a drink because I can't handle this right now,'” he told CTV News.