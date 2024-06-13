Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport

Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.

The Canada Border Services Agency says Cody Edward Ranger, of Nanaimo, stands charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm; two counts of possession of a prohibited device; and one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

The investigation began when the three suppressors – or silencers – were found in the airport's cargo area between August and October 2022.

Seven months later, CBSA investigators and an emergency response team executed search warrants on a home and two vehicles in Nanaimo.

Officers seized from the property two loaded and prohibited "ghost guns," a prohibited shotgun, a restricted rifle with a suppressor, nine over-capacity magazines and a pair of non-restricted rifles, according to a statement Thursday from the CBSA.

The agency said investigators also seized 335 grams of cocaine, 119 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of psilocybin and 22 electronic devices.

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and firearm parts out of our country and protecting our communities," Nina Patel, Pacific region director for the CBSA, said in the statement.

"We continue to investigate those who attempt to bring these items into Canada and work alongside our policing partners to hold them accountable."

The border agency said Ranger is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.