Body removed after apparent shooting in East Vancouver, police watchdog investigating

A body was removed from the scene of an apparent shooting that happened in East Vancouver Wednesday night and B.C.'s police watchdog is in the area investigating the incident.

Witnesses say they heard shots ring out at about 10 p.m. on East 5th Avenue near Commercial Drive.

“I heard sirens and then gunshots going off like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. So five shots, maybe six,” a witness who didn’t want to be identified told CTV News.

He looked outside his window and saw heavily armed police swarming the home next door.

That’s when he heard a knock on the door.

He says an officer in tactical gear asked to come in and use his window as a vantage point.

“They started busting windows,” he said.

He says he was told to wait in the hall.

“We could hear them operating and some gunshots were going off while we're hiding in the corridor. And that's when I believe they shot this particular person,” he said.

He says he didn’t see the victim.

“The last shot that went off was the end of all the confusion and it sounded like it came from my window.”

Vancouver police have not confirmed what happened during the incident and CTV News has reached out for more information.

Members of the Independent Investigations Office were on scene Thursday morning.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer.

The coroner arrived on scene shortly before 6 a.m., removing one body on a stretcher .

There was still a heavy police presence with more than a dozen cruisers and a heavily armed tactical vehicle outside an apartment on East 5th Avenue.

A large portion of the neighbourhood was put behind police tape as investigators canvassed the area.

The witness was shaken about what unfolded in his home.

“I told the SWAT guy, 'Like, I gotta go get a drink because I can handle this right now,'” he told CTV News.