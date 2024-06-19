Body of 2nd missing cousin found in Dawson Creek, B.C.

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.

    Dawson Creek RCMP say DNA from the remains found on April 19 were compared with Supernant's parents, confirming the identity.

    Police say the investigation into Supernant's disappearance and death "remains active."

    Dawson Creek Mounties announced last month that another body found along the Kiskatinaw River had been identified as belonging to Renee Didier, who was Supernant's cousin.

    Didier went missing in December, and her remains were discovered on May 18, with Dawson Creek police identifying her 10 days later.

    Didier and Supernant's uncle, Walter Mineault, a vice-president with the Métis Nation of B.C., said after Didier's body was identified that closure for their families would only come after they knew "the whole story."

    In addition to Didier and Supernant, RCMP say a 24-year-old man, Dave Daniel Domingo, disappeared last August, and Cole Hosack was last seen on New Year's Eve.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024. 

