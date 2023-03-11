Body found in smoke-filled apartment in Surrey, RCMP investigating

Mounties have been called to an apartment building in Surrey after firefighters discovered a deceased person while responding to a fire there Saturday morning.

Crews were called for a report of smoke in the hallway at Bristol Estate Apartments on 104 Avenue near 133 Street around 8 a.m., according to Mark Seter, acting assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Service.

When they arrived, firefighters found the smoke coming from a unit on the first floor of the three-storey building.

Inside the smoke-filled unit, they found one person dead.

After extinguishing the fire, crews turned the scene over to Surrey RCMP and fire inspectors to determine the cause of the incident. Seter referred questions on whether the blaze or the death are considered suspicious to police.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Surrey RCMP said they are canvassing for witnesses in the area. They're asking anyone with information to call them at 604-599-0502 and cite file number 2023-38231.

Police did not say whether the cause of death has been determined, nor whether they suspect foul play.

A total of 16 firefighters responded to the blaze, and Seter said they did "a great job" working quickly to prevent the fire from affecting other units in the building.

No one has been displaced as a result of the fire, he said, adding that firefighters would like to remind the public to ensure they have smoke detectors installed and that they are tested annually.

Crews did not hear any smoke alarms going off as they were responding to the call, Seter said.