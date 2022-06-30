Body found in Port Coquitlam after callers report shooting

Homicide investigators have been called to Port Coquitlam following the discovery of a body in the city.

In a brief statement, the local RCMP said members were called to a home on Davies Avenue early Thursday morning.

When they arrived, at around 1 a.m., they found a "deceased male." They have not said whether the deceased was an adult, nor have they said whether he had gunshot injuries or provided any further information.

The Coquitlam RCMP said officers secured the area, and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, suggesting the death appears to be a homicide.

Officers asked the public to contact IHIT (1-977-551-4448) if they have surveillance camera or dash-cam video.

No further details were provided.

This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.