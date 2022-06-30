Body found in Port Coquitlam after callers report shooting
Body found in Port Coquitlam after callers report shooting
Homicide investigators have been called to Port Coquitlam following the discovery of a body in the city.
In a brief statement, the local RCMP said members were called to a home on Davies Avenue early Thursday morning.
When they arrived, at around 1 a.m., they found a "deceased male." They have not said whether the deceased was an adult, nor have they said whether he had gunshot injuries or provided any further information.
The Coquitlam RCMP said officers secured the area, and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, suggesting the death appears to be a homicide.
Officers asked the public to contact IHIT (1-977-551-4448) if they have surveillance camera or dash-cam video.
No further details were provided.
This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Body found in Port Coquitlam after callers report shooting
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world
The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless
Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look 'disgusting' if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating possibility of 3rd suspect in Saanich, B.C., shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., say they continue to investigate the possibility that a "third suspect" was involved in a fatal shooting at a bank that left two suspects dead and six officers injured Tuesday.
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
Island pet owners benefit from Lower Mainland veterinary hospital featured in reality TV series
A Lower Mainland animal hospital is turning to reality television to help raise funds so they can, in turn, help pet owners – including those on Vancouver Island – with costly major surgeries on animals.
Calgary
-
Calgary arson suspect captured by convenience store camera
Surveillance video of the suspect in two deliberately set fires in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood has been released as police search for the firebug.
-
Parade float attacked Sikh articles of faith, U of C expert says
An expert at the University of Calgary says a float in a small Alberta town's annual parade made a mockery of some of the symbols the Sikh religion hold sacred.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Edmonton
-
Edmonton woman wins $1M lottery
An Edmonton woman plans to buy a new car and travel after she won a million dollars in May.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, but definitely not hot
Some morning sun will give way to partly cloudy skies in the Edmonton region this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 20s, close to average...but definitely not hot.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Ontario man frustrated after 500,000 in credit card points disappears
An Ontario man says he's frustrated with his bank after almost 500,000 of his travel points disappeared.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
Montreal
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Travellers flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a shock this summer as airlines will likely need to cancel some flights — or destinations altogether.
-
Montreal girl, 4, desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this long weekend
Looking for fun things to do in and around Montreal this long weekend? Here are a few ideas.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect wanted in connection with two homicides arrested: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service said Leah Carol Clifton was arrested Friday at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street.
-
Storm brought baseball-sized hail, 90 km wind gusts to parts of Manitoba: ECCC
A storm that initially sparked tornado warnings across western Manitoba pelted parts of the province with large hail and strong winds Wednesday night.
-
Four years after completion, new interchange already requires concrete repairs
A four-year-old road project that cost the province a quarter billion dollars is already in need of repairs.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after woman found seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP found a 23-year-old woman seriously injured when they responded to a weapons complaint in Prince Albert.
Regina
-
Gas prices expected to hold steady in Regina on Canada Day: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina and Saskatoon are expected to stay around $2.04 per litre on Canada Day Friday, according to the latest prediction from Gas Wizard.
-
Here's how to stay safe in Sask. lakes this summer
The hot temperatures of Saskatchewan summers often drive people to local lakes to cool off, but experts say there are some tips to keep in mind to stay safe in and around water.
-
Where and when can you set off fireworks in Sask. cities?
Here's where you can and cannot set off fireworks in Saskatchewan cities.
Atlantic
-
Saint John to celebrate Memorial Cup win with parade today
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
-
Response to mass shootings should be 'political and immediate,' survivor says
Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia -- a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week.
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
London
-
The Dream Lottery winner is....
The winners of the 2022 Dream Lottery’s top prizes have been announced.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash near Petrolia
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Lambton County, according to police.
-
Doug Ford marks upcoming gas tax cut today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to mark the upcoming cut to the province’s gas tax in Brampton on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three people hurt in Hwy. 17 collision in Sturgeon Falls
A motor vehicle collision closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls for several hours, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Doug Ford marks upcoming gas tax cut today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to mark the upcoming cut to the province’s gas tax in Brampton on Thursday.
-
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener business says it lost $70,000 in fraudulent fund transfers
A Bowmanville man faces several charges after a Kitchener business said it lost over $70,000 due to fraudulent electronic fund transfers.
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Cambridge council approves electric scooters on city streets
The City of Cambridge is allowing electric scooters to be used on more city streets, starting in July.