VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators were in Pitt Meadows over the weekend after a woman's body was found in a field.

In a news release Monday, Mounties said officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a female body was found in a field along Old Dewdney Trunk Road near McKechnie Road.

Officers said it "was not immediately apparent" how the woman died, so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

No new details were given Monday, but Mounties said "police do not believe this is related to any Lower Mainland gang conflict."

Roads were temporarily closed in the area and the investigation is ongoing. BC Coroners' Service is also involved to determine how the woman died.