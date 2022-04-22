Body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by candle-sparked fire

A body was located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.

The Winters Hotel, the upper floors of which were being used as low-income housing, was deemed unsafe following a fire earlier this month.

Demolition of the building began Thursday, and firefighters confirmed the discovery Friday.

It is unclear whether the unidentified person died in the fire or in the demolition.

The day after the April 11 blaze, officials confirmed no one who'd lived in the single-room-occupancy hotel was unaccounted for, but the damage made it unsafe for firefighters to search some areas of the building.

Typically, buildings are searched twice for occupants, firefighters said, but in this case, the risk was so great that firefighters could not access areas on the second floor and above. These were the residential floors of the building.

In the days leading up to its demolition, police were on scene trying to prevent residents from attempts to retrieve their possessions, but some people did make it past the barricades.

At least one person was seen climbing down from the building's upper floors, despite signs and warnings that it was unsafe to enter.

In a statement from the city, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said only that the body was found during the demolition. Firefighters did not say where it was located.

They did say they were mindful that it was possible that someone may have been inside, and that investigators and the demolition crew have been cautious for that reason.

On Thursday, it was announced that the cause of the fire that displaced dozens of vulnerable residents was deemed accidental.

An investigation revealed it was sparked by unattended candles in a unit on the second floor, officials said.

The demolition, delayed by residents trying to get inside and by the approval process for the city's plan, was paused again as a result of the discovery.

It will resume when the BC Coroners Service allows it.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come.