VANCOUVER -- A B.C. liquor store is getting a lot of attention for an unusual customer that dropped in earlier this week.

"He’s called 'the spirit bear' because he wandered down the spirits section of the store," said Claudio Brunetti, owner of Last Call Liquor Store in Revelstoke.

He explained that a large black bear cruised into the store on Monday night, much to the shock of the customer from Italy inside.

"He was shocked and in disbelief. He'd never seen a bear before," Brunetti said.

The long-time owner who said he’s lived in the area all his life knew what to do.

Brunetti said he called out to the bear to get its attention, and it immediately turned around and walked outside.

"I’ve had lots of bears walk down the street but never stroll inside for a beer or anything like that," he joked.

It’s unclear if the bear was shopping for a White Claw or Polar Ice.

In a post to its Facebook page, Revelstoke Bear Aware described the bear as "very habituated" and said it had also been seen eating garbage.